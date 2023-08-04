Clearer Satellite-to-Smartphone Transmissions Possible with New Technology

Digital Locations, Inc. has announced that its CEO, Rich Berliner, recently spoke with Dr. Sean Bryan, Associate Research Professor at Arizona State University, to discuss ways to obtain clearer transmissions from satellites to smartphones.

Dr. Bryan explained that satellite communications can be interfered with by space dust, and highlighted the presence of different broadband emissions and how they can be mitigated. He mentioned that his work involves measuring the cosmic microwave background at certain frequencies that are transmitted well by the atmosphere.

To improve transmissions, Dr. Bryan suggested using narrow band slices or notch filters to mitigate interference. He emphasized the importance of coordinating frequency plans and mentioned that time constraints are also crucial in this scenario.

The challenges of terrestrial wireless and satellite transmission from a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite were also discussed. Line of sight is essential for terrestrial mobile users, but obstacles like trees can limit connectivity. Digital Locations’ research team is actively working on solutions to overcome these obstacles.

Dr. Bryan, an Associate Research Professor at Arizona State University, is involved in developing novel systems and algorithms for remote sensing, wireless communications, and astronomy. He also leads a NASA CubeSounder high altitude balloon mission and serves as the survey schedule lead on the NASA SPHEREx IR satellite mission.

Digital Locations, Inc. is focused on developing disruptive technology that will deliver high-speed Internet directly to smartphones worldwide, regardless of location or economic status. The company aims to leverage satellite technology to provide seamless connectivity and bridge the digital divide.

Overall, the conversation between Digital Locations’ CEO and Dr. Bryan shed light on the challenges and potential solutions for achieving clearer satellite-to-smartphone communications.