Harry Styles Inspires Adidas to Rename Gazelle Trainers

Harry Styles is well-known for his love of Adidas Gazelle trainers. The iconic three stripes can be seen in every Love on Tour show and outfit post on his stylist’s Twitter. In honor of his affinity for the shoe, Adidas has officially renamed them “Satellite Stompers.”

According to the Adidas website, the Gazelle has become a staple in Harry Styles’ wardrobe, leaving a lasting impression on his dedicated fans. They affectionately refer to them as Satellite Stompers, inspired by the stompy dance he does while performing his song “Satellite.”

Adidas recognizes that Harry often incorporates Gazelles into his signature look, which they describe as “eclectic and distinctive.” The shoe’s timeless design, featuring a sleek silhouette and iconic three stripes, perfectly complements his unique aesthetic. Its versatility and comfort make it suitable for both casual and formal outfits.

While the Gazelle trainers were initially released in the 1960s, Harry Styles has sparked a resurgence in popularity. Fans have been rushing to buy their own Satellite Stompers to wear for his tour. Celebrities like Brad Pitt and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor have also been spotted wearing these trainers.

Adidas is even considering a collaboration with Harry Styles. A source mentioned that having his limited edition designs on Gazelles would undoubtedly be a sell-out.

With Harry Styles’ influence, the Adidas Gazelle trainers have become a must-have in the fashion world. From unboxing videos on TikTok to fans showcasing their collection of Gazelles in various colors, it’s clear that the Satellite Stompers have captivated many.

Note: The original article included an image via Shuttershock, which has been removed.