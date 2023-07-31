Dewey County Opens Satellite Office on Reservation, Preventing Petition to Move County Seat

Senator Ryan Maher (R-28/Isabel) introduced Senate Bill 56 in an attempt to protect his drive time last Session, which raised the signature requirement for a petition to call a vote on relocating a county seat. The bill increased the requirement from 15% to 20% of registered voters at the last general election. However, Dewey County officials have found a more reasonable solution to address the issue.

In response to the failed effort to move the county seat from Timber Lake to Eagle Butte, the Dewey County commission made the decision to establish a satellite office in Eagle Butte. This move comes as a response to the efforts made by petition organizer Carl Petersen, who sought to address historic inequities faced by Native Americans in South Dakota, particularly in terms of government access and voting rights.

Dewey County, which is located within the Cheyenne River Reservation, has a population that is 74% Native American according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Recognizing the importance of serving all residents, the county commission approved the establishment of the Eagle Butte office as a way to bridge the gap between different communities within the county.

The satellite office, located at 209 Main Street, offers various services including vehicle title transfers, vehicle licensing, vehicle registration renewal, and issuance of handicap tags. Additionally, during election season, it will serve as an early voting center. The specific cost of establishing the satellite office is not known at this time.

This decision by the Dewey County commission not only prevents any further petitions to move the county seat but also demonstrates their commitment to fairness and inclusivity. By providing services in Eagle Butte, the county is ensuring that all residents have convenient access to government services, regardless of their location within the county.