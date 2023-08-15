York Space Systems Opens Fourth Production Facility in Denver Area

York Space Systems, a satellite manufacturing and deployment company, has recently launched its fourth production facility in the Denver area, expanding its capacity to produce approximately 1,000 spacecraft per year. The new 60,000-square-foot plant is located in the Denver Tech Center, where the company relocated its headquarters in 2022, alongside its existing production capabilities. Additionally, York operates two other production sites in downtown Denver.

With an investment of $20 million in its facilities, York Space Systems has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Dirk Wallinger, the CEO of York, stated that the company has experienced a consistent 250% increase in contract values and revenue over the past three years. As a result, the company is actively hiring additional employees to meet the growing demands of its expanding business.

Colorado, home to the second-largest aerospace industry in the United States after California, boasts the highest concentration of private aerospace employees. The state is host to around 290 companies and over 500 space-related businesses. This thriving aerospace ecosystem encompasses both established industry leaders and innovative startups.

York Space Systems started manufacturing small satellites in 2016 to serve government and commercial clients. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, both York and Colorado’s aerospace industry experienced continual growth. Dirk Wallinger attributed this success to the state’s emphasis on fundamentals, which has allowed Colorado to establish a robust and resilient aerospace economy.

The expansion of space-related activities has had a positive impact on the local economy, driving demand for office and manufacturing spaces. Aerospace companies, including York Space Systems, have been among those leasing facilities, contributing to the recovery of the commercial real estate market.

In its new production plant, York will manufacture its S-Class and LX-Class satellite platforms, catering to customer requirements such as communication equipment. The S-Class satellites are comparable in size to a dryer, while the LX-Class satellites are approximately the size of a refrigerator. Additionally, the company operates a mission operations center at one of its Denver sites, alongside the capabilities in its headquarters.

York Space Systems serves a diverse range of customers, including both the U.S. government and private companies. The company has witnessed growth across multiple sectors and missions, showcasing the broad spectrum of opportunities within the aerospace industry.

Dirk Wallinger views the decision to retain the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado as a positive development for the state’s aerospace industry. The announcement by President Joe Biden in July to maintain the command in Colorado Springs, reversing the previous administration’s decision to relocate it to Alabama, has provided stability and support for the local workforce and economy.