Deep-Diving Seals Reveal Accurate Map of East Antarctic Ocean Floor

In a groundbreaking study, deep-diving seals have helped scientists accurately map the ocean floor beneath the East Antarctic continental shelf. This mapping effort is crucial for climate research and will enhance our understanding of glacier melt rates.

Exploring the depths of the Antarctic is a challenging task due to its remote and inhospitable nature. To overcome this, researchers relied on mathematical estimations to guess the structure of the ocean floor. However, a 20-year research project undertaken by the Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies and the Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science is now providing valuable information to fill in the gaps.

During the project, approximately 400 Weddell and elephant seals were fitted with satellite tags on their heads, allowing researchers to track their movements and collect data. After analyzing over 500,000 dives, the team came across surprising discoveries. In some regions, more than 25% of previous estimates of ocean depths were found to be incorrect. The seals dived hundreds of meters below these depths, with the most extreme case being 1,000 meters deeper than previously believed to be the “ocean floor.”

These seals proved to be reliable explorers as they dove to depths of 1,000 meters or more in search of food along the ocean floor. Since 2004, the seals have been tagged at the Kerguelen Islands in the Southern Indian Ocean and have traveled up to 10,000 kilometers over eight months, with some reaching the East Antarctic continental shelf.

The satellite tags attached to the seals measure depth while recording temperature and salinity. This information is transmitted to satellites every time a seal resurfaces and is then sent back to the research base in Hobart.

The data collected has unveiled significant underwater features, including troughs off the Shackleton Ice Shelf and Underwood Glacier. Most notably, a previously unknown canyon running 2,000 meters along the Vanderford Glacier was discovered. This new finding has important implications for understanding the melting rates of the East Antarctic ice sheet.

The structure of the coastline and the ocean floor plays a crucial role in determining the amount of warm water that reaches the ice shelf. By pinpointing the location where warm water interacts with the underside of the ice shelves, scientists can measure melt rates and the entry of freshwater into the ocean. This knowledge is vital in comprehending why certain glaciers are melting at different rates.

Overall, this study highlights the pivotal role deep-diving seals play in expanding our knowledge of the ocean floor and its impact on climate change.