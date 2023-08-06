CityLife

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Dark Satellite: Blending Jazz Chords with Heavy Distortion and Blues Solos

The band Dark Satellite is known for their unique blend of jazz chords, heavy distortion, and blues solos. The band’s founder, Hanlon, attributes this blending of styles to his teenage years. He recalls driving around and listening to the jazz station while also being a big fan of the punk band Bad Brains. This led him to learn jazz chords and play them loudly on distortion.

The band’s sound is also heavily influenced by the diverse range of sounds in the Bay Area, which Hanlon describes as a “melting pot of styles and influences.” He has been blown away by the metal shows where guitar players would incorporate cool sixties psychedelic riffs. Being surrounded by different types of musicians in the area has made Hanlon believe that there is always something cool to see musically.

If you’re interested in experiencing Dark Satellite live, mark your calendars! They will be performing at Oakland Secret on August 18th and at Inner Desires in Oakland on September 1st.

