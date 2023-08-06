DCAC Opens New Location in Jamestown

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) will be hosting an open house for the public at its new location in Jamestown. The event will take place on Monday, Aug. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. The new satellite office, situated at 2205 Cottage Lane, aims to provide a safe and family-friendly environment for traumatized children and their families.

DCAC works in collaboration with various local and state agencies, including law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors’ offices, advocates, mental health professionals, and medical professionals. The goal is to ensure that children who disclose abuse are not re-victimized by the systems designed to protect them.

The advocacy center facilitates coordination of care and investigation from the initial report to conviction and beyond, with the well-being of the child being the team’s top priority. In addition to the main office in Bismarck, DCAC also has a satellite in Dickinson, as well as outreach offices in McKenzie County and Standing Rock.

Reports indicate that in 2022, the DCAC served over 600 children, highlighting the significance of their services. These include forensic interviews, advocacy, medical evaluations, mental health therapy, as well as prevention and education efforts.

The open house in Jamestown will offer an opportunity for the public to tour the new space while enjoying light refreshments. DCAC aims to continue its mission of promoting hope, health, and healing for traumatized children and their families in North Dakota.