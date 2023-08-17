The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Contacts Farmers Regarding Satellite Farm Inspections

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has reached out to nearly 2,500 farmers regarding issues that have arisen from satellite farm inspections. The Area Monitoring System (AMS) is a mandatory system implemented across all EU member states as part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in order to monitor compliance with farm scheme criteria.

This year, the AMS is being used to monitor various schemes including Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), Protein Aid Scheme (PAS), and Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM). The notifications sent to farmers are regarding potential identification of incorrect crop declarations on land parcels, the potential presence of multiple crops on a land parcel that was declared as only one, or the presence of ineligible features such as houses, farm roadways, or farm buildings that were not properly distinguished from the parcel in the BISS application.

DAFM confirmed that they have notified 2,471 farmers of an AMS notification, with the county of Cork receiving the highest number of notifications at 279, followed by Wexford with 232, and Galway with 215. Conversely, Leitrim had the lowest number of notifications at just four.

Farmers and their advisors are being asked to review the highlighted land parcel(s) mentioned in the notification and respond to the DAFM by October 2, 2023. The department has provided a guide on how to respond to AMS notifications on their website.

Back in June, approximately 4,750 farmers received notifications from the DAFM as a result of satellite farm inspections. These notifications related to the potential presence of artificial surfaces such as buildings, farmyard extensions, and farm roadways on their land parcels.