Where is the 9-foot Crocodile in Melbourne Beach?

A federally endangered crocodile has been making headlines in Brevard, specifically in the Melbourne Beach area. There have been several sightings of this crocodile, leading to its newfound fame.

In May, the crocodile was spotted in a Satellite Beach plaza and was ultimately relocated to a nearby culvert drain pipe. The Satellite Beach Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife were involved in this operation.

On June 27th, a crocodile was spotted in the canal between Kenwood Court and Cinnamon in Satellite Beach. A Facebook post on a Satellite Beach community page shared photos of the crocodile and a map highlighting the sighting. It was mentioned that this is one of several crocodile sightings in the area this year.

Trappers and experts were called in to handle the crocodile. Due to its endangered status, a team from Ocala had to be brought in and a supervisor had to be present during the relocation. The crocodile was safely removed from the culvert drain pipe within 15 minutes and transported to a different area.

The concern over this crocodile being in a populated area is twofold. Firstly, as a federally protected animal, its welfare is paramount. Secondly, its presence near a major road and a bike path posed potential risks to both the crocodile and the public. It is important to note that crocodiles are generally more shy than alligators.

Although the exact location where the crocodile was relocated is not disclosed due to federal guidelines, it was only a short distance away from its capture location in the culvert, back into the Indian River Lagoon.

The safety and well-being of both the crocodile and the community were the driving factors behind the decision to relocate the animal. The experts involved in the operation ensured that the crocodile was safely relocated while minimizing any potential risks.

Overall, this has been an unusual and noteworthy event for the community, but it demonstrates the importance of both protecting endangered species and ensuring the safety of the public.