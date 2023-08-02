CityLife

Satellite

Crocodile Spotted Swimming With Pet Pug in Mouth Near Satellite Beach, Wildlife Officials Investigate

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
A Brevard County man reported to wildlife officials that he witnessed a crocodile swimming with a pet pug in its mouth. The man, Eric Sedej, noticed the unusual sight and immediately went outside to get a closer look.

It is unclear whether the crocodile’s actions were aggressive or if it simply stumbled upon the dog as an opportunistic find. However, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) were called to the scene to assess the situation.

The FWC responded promptly, locating the owner of the missing pet and conducting a thorough search of the area for both the crocodile and the pug. Unfortunately, neither the crocodile nor the dog could be found during the search.

The FWC has established a crocodile response team to closely monitor the situation. The team will continue to investigate and assess any potential risks posed by the crocodile.

This incident serves as a reminder of the presence of wildlife in Florida’s waterways. Crocodile encounters, though rare, can occur in coastal areas of the state. It is important for residents and pet owners to exercise caution and report any unusual sightings to the appropriate authorities.

As of now, the search for the crocodile and the pug continues. Wildlife officials will work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the local community and its pets.

