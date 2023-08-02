Florida Residents Warned to Be Alert After Crocodile Carries Away Pet Dog

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have issued a warning to residents following an incident where a crocodile was seen carrying away a pet dog near Tortoise Island. Although the incident was reported to Satellite Beach Police, it occurred within Brevard County’s jurisdiction.

The statewide nuisance alligator program was alerted to the incident after receiving a call about a video capturing the event. The report was then escalated to the agency’s crocodile team for further investigation.

According to a resident’s Facebook post, the reptile was spotted swimming along a canal with a medium-sized pug in its mouth. The video of the crocodile with the pug caused alarm among locals, prompting them to share the information on social media.

Authorities have been warning residents for the past few months, particularly those living near canals or open water west of South Patrick Drive, to remain vigilant for crocodile sightings.

As this is an ongoing story, further updates may be expected.

