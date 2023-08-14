Turning Battery Explosions into a Solution for Space Junk

Lithium-ion batteries have long been known for their potential to catch fire and explode. However, a team at the Aerospace Company is turning this dangerous characteristic into an asset by using it to deorbit defunct satellites.

Most satellites have a battery backup system, often using lithium-ion batteries, to provide power when their solar panels are unable to generate enough energy. With the ever-increasing amount of space debris in low Earth orbit, the satellite industry faces the challenge of dealing with objects that will remain in orbit indefinitely.

The Lithium Ion Battery Deorbiter (LiBDO) is an innovative idea that capitalizes on the explosive potential of lithium-ion batteries. The concept involves intentionally puncturing the battery cells to release a burst of hot gases, which act as a thruster. Testing conducted by Joseph Nemanick and his colleagues at the Aerospace Corporation showed that a single punctured battery cell could provide approximately 29.3 N of thrust in a vacuum.

While this may seem minimal compared to traditional rocket engines, it has the potential to significantly reduce the time a defunct satellite remains in orbit. Calculations suggest that a punctured battery cell could decrease deorbit time by up to 55%. This is crucial in preventing collisions between space debris and active satellites.

Furthermore, the researchers found that the debris created by the battery puncturing process is minimal and unlikely to cause any damage. It weighs only about 50 micrograms, posing little risk to other objects in space.

The adoption and implementation of this technology remain uncertain. Although a preliminary test presentation is available on a NASA site, the current level of support for the project is unknown. Nevertheless, using the potentially catastrophic weakness of lithium-ion batteries as a solution to space junk is a unique approach to addressing this growing issue. As we continue to launch more objects into orbit, finding effective methods to remove defunct satellites and debris becomes increasingly crucial.