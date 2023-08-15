Using Lithium-Ion Battery Explosions to Deorbit Satellites

Lithium-ion batteries are known for their potential to catch fire and explode. However, researchers at the Aerospace Company are exploring a unique concept that could turn this potentially catastrophic event into a solution for deorbiting defunct satellites.

Most satellites have lithium-ion batteries as a backup power source. These batteries are commonly used when the satellite’s solar panels are not generating enough energy. As the satellite industry faces an increasing number of debris in low Earth orbit (LEO), finding ways to deorbit these objects is crucial.

Various strategies have been proposed to tackle this issue, such as coupling satellites together for deorbiting or using nets to slow down satellites. However, the newly proposed concept, called the Lithium Ion Battery Deorbiter (LiBDO), offers a different approach. The idea is to modify the battery packs themselves, making them intentionally puncturable. When punctured, the battery releases a plume of hot gases that can act as a thruster, providing thrust to the satellite.

Tests conducted by Joseph Nemanick and his team at the Aerospace Corporation demonstrated that a punctured battery cell could generate approximately 29.3 N of thrust in a vacuum. While this might seem relatively low compared to traditional rocket engines, it could still significantly reduce a satellite’s deorbit time. The researchers estimated that a single punctured battery cell could decrease deorbit time by up to 55%.

One advantage of this concept is that there would be no need for additional external hardware. The modification would involve a minor adjustment to the battery pack, adding minimal extra weight. Furthermore, the researchers calculated that the debris created by the battery puncture is minimal and unlikely to cause damage.

The adoption and implementation of this technology remain uncertain. The project has been presented as a preliminary test on a NASA site, but the current level of support or future development remains unknown. Nonetheless, using the potentially catastrophic weakness of lithium-ion batteries as a tool to address the growing debris problem in space is an intriguing and innovative possibility.