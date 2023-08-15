Richmond Electoral Board Reverses Decision, Votes to Open Satellite Voting Sites

Richmond’s Republican-majority electoral board recently faced backlash over its decision to shut down two satellite early voting sites. The board later reversed its decision, following criticism from state and local officials, residents, and community activists.

The initial closure of the sites was also a violation of state law. Starlet Stevens, the chairwoman of the Richmond Electoral Board and one of the two Republicans on the board, stated that the decision was made to save the $100,000 cost of staffing the sites. The two centers were located in South Richmond and City Hall downtown, which are both situated in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods with access to public transit.

However, the closure failed to consider the potential impact on Black and Latino citizens’ ability to vote. Any efforts to restrict their access to voting in Virginia typically result in strong responses from civil rights groups, advocacy organizations, and the Democratic Party, which heavily relies on these votes.

It is important to note that claims of voter suppression were dismissed by the Richmond GOP as “completely false.” Nonetheless, Virginia has a documented history of hostility towards African Americans at the ballot box, including past practices such as poll taxes, literacy tests, and the disenfranchisement of felons, who are disproportionately Black.

Furthermore, Richmond city officials had already allocated funds to cover the operational costs of the two satellite sites in their budget for the current fiscal year. While it is true that there were other priorities like acquiring new voting equipment and enhancing poll worker security, this cannot be used as a justification for denying voter access.

The controversial stance taken by the electoral board may have been influenced by the Republican Party’s previous skepticism towards early voting, as expressed by former President Donald Trump. However, even Trump has recently encouraged Republicans to vote early, recognizing its benefits. Governor Glenn Youngkin has also promoted early voting to increase GOP turnout in the upcoming General Assembly elections.

The relocation of the general registrar’s office in 2020 further complicated the voting process for Richmond residents. The new location on West Laburnum Avenue is not easily accessible for those who rely on public transportation. The closure of satellite sites exacerbates the difficulties faced by individuals who have multiple jobs or lack access to private vehicles.

In conclusion, while cost considerations are important, voter access, convenience, and fairness should be prioritized. This is particularly crucial in Virginia, given its history of biased enfranchisement practices.