Satellite Library Benefits Navy Kids and Sailors

A collaboration between the Coronado Public Library and the Navy Silver Strand Youth and Teen Center has resulted in the establishment of a satellite library. Starting in March of 2023, the library began sending a selection of books to the center, with the intention of rotating and refreshing the collection three to four times a year.

The collaboration between Elizabeth Smith, the Navy Child & Youth Program (CYP) Lead, and Coronado Library Director Shaun Briley led to the successful initiative. The satellite library has provided convenient access to reading materials for teens and students living in Silver Strand Military Housing who may not have easy access or transportation to the main library.

The program has been particularly beneficial during school holidays when not all teens are able to make their way into town. The collaboration aimed to better serve the children of servicemen and women living in the Silver Strand who may be unaware of the library or feel isolated from it.

When selecting books for the center, the children themselves provided lists of their preferences. The children’s librarian worked with the lists and added other popular titles. The addition of more books at the teen center has created a sense of community and familiarity between the students and the library.

The program has grown beyond lending books. Kids participating in a summer study project on Stoicism expressed interest in supporting their deployed parents with reading materials related to the topic. The Friends of the Library agreed to pay for the donated books for this purpose.

To further support the Navy community, the library plans to visit other ships on Navy Base Coronado for similar book donations to sailors. The impact of the program has been positive, with parents expressing appreciation for the exposure their children have to new titles. The partnership has also encouraged families to visit the Coronado Public Library, providing an enjoyable and productive environment.

Overall, the collaboration between the Coronado Public Library and the Navy Silver Strand Youth and Teen Center has successfully provided access to reading materials for navy kids and sailors, fostering a sense of community and support within the Silver Strand community.