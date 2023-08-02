Construction of San Clemente Satellite Health Center Expected to Resume Soon

Construction on the approximately $15 million San Clemente satellite health center, located across from the Chick-fil-A at the Outlets at San Clemente, is set to resume in the next two months after facing delays. Providence officials have confirmed this information.

The development of the site, owned by Craig Realty Group as part of the Outlets property, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and financing complications. However, Outlets at San Clemente is nearing completion of a refinancing process with a permanent lender, which will provide the necessary funds for the construction of the Providence Mission Hospital building and fulfill all other landlord obligations associated with the project.

Providence had announced its plan to construct two satellite facilities in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo in September 2022, as part of a larger $712 million expansion plan. These centers will offer urgent care services, imaging, and outpatient ambulance services. They will be staffed by primary care physicians, OB-GYNs, and other specialty providers.

Providence CEO Seth Teigen expressed the company’s commitment to serving the communities of San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo. The decision to establish these satellite facilities came after Providence signed a lease with Craig Realty in July 2020. However, a variance from the California Coastal Commission was required due to 75% of the property being located within the city’s coastal zone. After working with the CCC for two years to obtain permission, the construction faced delays due to the pandemic.

Despite these setbacks, Providence remains dedicated to providing exceptional care to the coastal communities and is looking forward to the grand opening of the health center in 2025.