Iran Takes Significant Step in Designing and Building Observation Satellites

Iran’s Space Agency has announced that it is making progress in designing and building high-precision observation satellites. The head of Iran’s Space Agency, Hossein Salariyeh, revealed that two important projects, known as ‘Pars 2’ and ‘Pars 3’, have officially started.

The Pars 2 satellite aims to develop an observation satellite with a 4-meter imaging precision. The design and construction process for this satellite is already underway. Meanwhile, the Pars 3 satellite, touted as the most modern and highly accurate Iranian imaging satellite, is being designed to achieve an imaging precision of approximately 2 meters.

The inauguration ceremony for the space section of the Tasnim News Agency website, which will cover space news from Iran and around the world, is currently taking place. The event is attended by prominent figures including government spokesman Ali Bahadri Jahormi, Iran Space Organization’s head Hossein Salariyeh, Ministry of Defense’s Aerospace Group spokesperson Ahmad Hosseini Munes, head of the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences Mohammad Javad Larijani, and a group of renowned scientists in the field of space and astronomy.

This significant development in Iran’s space program is expected to lead to the unveiling of the new satellite in the near future. The construction of high-precision observation satellites has long been a promise made by Iran, and now they are taking a significant step towards making it a reality. With the commencement of the design and construction phases for the Pars 2 and Pars 3 projects, Iran is demonstrating its commitment to advancing its capabilities in satellite technology and imaging precision.

The successful development and deployment of these observation satellites will bring numerous benefits to Iran, including enhanced capabilities for remote sensing, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. It will also contribute to Iran’s achievements in the field of space exploration and research, further solidifying its position in the global space community.