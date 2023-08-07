CityLife

Satellite Office Hours in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen will be hosting Satellite Office Hours in various locations throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. Constituents are invited to attend these sessions and meet with the Field Representatives to discuss their concerns and provide feedback on how Congressman Brecheen’s office can better serve them.

The Satellite Office Hours will be held on the following dates and locations:

Monday, August 21:
– Miami City Hall Banquet Room at 159 5th Ave. NW, Miami, OK 74354. Office Hours: 8:00am – 12:00pm
– Pryor Public Library Meeting Room at 505 E. Graham Ave., Pryor, OK 74361. Office Hours: 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Tuesday, August 22:
– Muskogee Public Library Southeast Room at 801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Muskogee, OK 74401. Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00pm
– Bartlesville City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003. Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00pm
– Wilburton City Hall Council Chamber at 300 W. Main St., Wilburton, OK 74578. Office Hours: 11:30am – 1:30pm

Wednesday, August 23:
– McAlester Public Library Conference Room at 401 N. 2nd St., McAlester, OK 74501. Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00pm
– Donald W. Reynolds Community Center at 105 Reynolds Ave., Poteau, OK 74953. Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Thursday, August 24:
– Donald W. Reynolds Library Lobby Office at 1515 W. Main St., Durant, OK 74701. Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00pm
– Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library at 101 E. Cherokee Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955. Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Friday, August 25:
– Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room at 120 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. Office Hours: 10:00am – 2:00pm

These Satellite Office Hours provide an opportunity for constituents to engage directly with Congressman Josh Brecheen’s office and ensure that their voices are heard. It is an excellent chance for constituents to discuss their concerns, provide feedback, and receive assistance with any issues they may be facing.

