Expanded Food Pantry Services in Starke County

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
Community Services of Starke County has expanded its food pantry services to two additional locations in Hamlet and North Judson. This expansion comes as there is an increased need for food services throughout the county and difficulties for some residents to access the main food pantry in Knox during regular business hours.

In order to reach those in need more conveniently, Community Services has partnered with organizations in North Judson and Hamlet. The satellite locations will be open on specific dates each month. The North Judson location at the North Judson United Methodist Church on 210 Central Avenue will be open on the third Monday of each month. The Hamlet location at the Starke County 4-H Fairgrounds on 400 Division Street will be open on the third Friday of each month.

The upcoming openings for the satellite locations are scheduled as follows: the North Judson location will be open on Monday, August 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT, and the Hamlet location will be open on Friday, August 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Please note that an appointment must be made at each location for assistance. To schedule an appointment, please call 574-772-7070. For Hamlet appointments, it is necessary to call by the Thursday before the pick-up day on the third Friday. For North Judson appointments, call by the Friday before the pick-up day on the third Monday.

It is important to remember that individuals in need can only receive food assistance from one site per month. For more information on the expanded food pantry services in Starke County, please contact Community Services of Starke County at 574-772-7070.

