Mission Update on NASA’s Starling CubeSats

NASA’s mission managers have successfully established command communications with all four of the Starling CubeSats. These spacecraft, affectionately nicknamed Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde, are part of an ambitious project to develop self-coordinating robotic swarms for space research and exploration.

The commissioning phase, which involves payload and propulsion tests, is nearing completion. Three of the spacecraft, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde, have been progressing as expected. However, Blinky initially encountered a communication issue, which was resolved by updating its orbital position estimates and aligning its antennas with ground station receivers. Two-way communications with all Starling units have now been achieved, and investigators are still working to identify the root cause of the issue.

Further analysis of Blinky’s onboard attitude control system revealed that it was working to counteract a disturbance. Initial troubleshooting points to a propulsion system leak, which has since been addressed. Mission operators are currently exploring the impact of this issue on the overall mission.

Following the completion of commissioning, a “drift arrest maneuver” will be performed to adjust the orbital positions of each spacecraft, bringing them into proper alignment for swarm activity testing.

NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley leads the Starling project, which is funded and managed by NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology program. The spacecraft buses were designed and manufactured by Blue Canyon Technologies, who also provide mission operations support. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. handles launch and integration services. Several partners, including Stanford University’s Space Rendezvous Lab, Emergent Space Technologies, CesiumAstro, and L3Harris Technologies, are involved in supporting the payload experiments for the Starling mission.

Stay updated on the progress of the Starling mission through NASA Ames’ social media accounts on Twitter (@NASAAmes and @NASA), Facebook (NASA Ames and NASA), and Instagram (@NASAAmes and @NASA).