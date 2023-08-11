The Pod: A Resilient Communications Solution for Warfighters

The introduction of the Pod aims to provide warfighters with reliable, high bandwidth, and low latency communications and data directly to the cockpit. This innovative solution combines both commercial and military satellites, offering increased resiliency to a variety of aircraft.

What sets the Pod apart is its agnostic design, making it suitable for use on any platform and enabling communication through various vendors. This versatility ensures compatibility with a wide range of aircraft.

The development of the Pod is currently underway, with the expectation of delivering the first units by 2025. The project builds upon existing certified airframe structures that can be carried on multiple platforms, streamlining the implementation process.

Collins, the company behind the Pod, will leverage their ongoing work under the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI) contracts. Additionally, their extensive experience in developing SATCOM terminals will contribute to the success of this project.

DEUCSI, launched by USAFRL in 2017, has awarded multiple contracts to various companies. It aims to develop “path-agnostic communications,” allowing for resilient and high-bandwidth USAF communications and data-sharing capabilities.

In October 2021, L3Harris was awarded a $5.7 million contract by USAFRL to integrate a low-Earth orbit (LEO) terminal into rotary-wing aircraft as part of DEUCSI. This integration will further enhance aerial communication capabilities.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, on the other hand, received a $13.1 million contract in September 2020. Their task is to connect military jets to emerging commercial satellite internet constellations in LEO.

These contracts highlight the USAF’s commitment to enhancing communication capabilities for warfighters. By leveraging commercial satellite technology and developing innovative solutions like the Pod, they aim to ensure reliable and efficient communications in critical operational environments.