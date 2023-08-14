Collins Aerospace Awarded $36 Million Contract for Satellite Communications Pod

Collins Aerospace, located in Richardson, Texas, has secured a $36 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. The contract is for the development and demonstration of a beyond-line-of-sight satellite communications pod. The company aims to provide warfighters with resilient, high-bandwidth, low-latency communications and data directly to the cockpit.

As a business of RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, Collins Aerospace is part of a larger division called Intelligence and Space, based in McKinney, Texas. The platform-agnostic pod developed by Collins will bring together military and commercial satellites to enhance the resilience of host platforms. It will have the capability to switch between services from different vendors with minimal hardware modification, ensuring compatibility with future constellations.

The satellite communications pod will be designed to work with both commercial and military satellites in low earth orbit, medium earth orbit, and geostationary orbit. The objective is to enable robust communication in contested environments, providing military leaders with enhanced situational awareness for faster decision-making across the battlespace.

Collins Aerospace, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a global company with 73,000 employees focused on delivering smarter, connected solutions for various industries, including space exploration and operational efficiency. RTX, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, operates subsidiaries such as Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon, in addition to Collins Aerospace. It has over 180,000 employees globally and achieved $67 billion in sales in 2022.