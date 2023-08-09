Philippine Coast Guard Receives Grant to Enhance Satellite Data Communication System

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is set to strengthen its vessels’ satellite data communication system with the assistance of a grant from the Japanese government. The PCG recently announced that it has received a ₱432 million grant, which will be used to procure a state-of-the-art satellite data communication system for two of its 97-meter multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) and ten of its 44-meter MRRVs.

This grant is a part of Japan’s commitment towards a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines. The embassy stated that once the project is completed, it is expected to enhance the Maritime Domain Awareness and maritime law enforcement capabilities of the PCG.

To formalize the grant project, a signing ceremony was held, attended by Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The upgrade in the PCG’s satellite data communication system is a significant development that will contribute to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. With improved communication capabilities, the PCG will be better equipped to monitor and respond to maritime incidents, enforce maritime laws, and ensure safety and security in Philippine waters.

By collaborating with the Japanese government, the PCG will receive cutting-edge technology and expertise in satellite data communication. This partnership highlights the commitment of both countries in promoting maritime security and cooperation in the region.

The additional funding will enable the PCG to enhance its capabilities in remote areas, where traditional communication infrastructure may be limited. It will also strengthen the PCG’s position as a reliable and responsive maritime law enforcement agency.

Overall, this grant signifies a significant step towards advancing the PCG’s capabilities and further enhancing its role in safeguarding Philippine waters.