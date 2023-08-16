Portable Satellite Communication Kits Donated to Office of Civil Defense

Twenty portable satellite communication kits were recently donated to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Philippines. Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno led the turnover ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo on August 14.

The kits were donated by Diversified Financial Network Inc. (DFNN), an IT solutions provider and systems integrator. The donation aims to strengthen the communications capability of OCD, disaster risk reduction management councils, and local governments throughout the country.

The equipment, known as SpaceX Starlink kits, utilizes advanced satellite technology to support emergency communications. These kits are low maintenance, have a low operational cost, and are designed to be easily deployed and operated by a single person. They can deliver high-speed internet to support virtual conferences and video calls, among other applications.

The donation was witnessed by officials from DFNN, led by Chairman Ramon Garcia. Defense Secretary Teodoro, who chairs the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s disaster response system.

DFNN Chairman Garcia highlighted his company’s dedication to supporting the continuous strengthening of the Philippines’ disaster management system. By providing Starlink connectivity to critical government functions, particularly in disaster risk reduction, they aim to ensure that communication is never compromised, even during challenging natural disasters.

The OCD, as the implementing arm and secretariat of the NDRRMC, plays a crucial role in providing emergency communications support to disaster-stricken local government units. The donation of these portable satellite communication kits will further enhance their capabilities in managing and responding to disasters effectively.