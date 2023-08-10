Chinese Commercial Firm Galactic Energy Achieves Seventh Successful Launch

Chinese commercial firm Galactic Energy has achieved its seventh successful launch from seven attempts. The Ceres-1 solid rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, carrying seven satellites for various customers. Galactic Energy is now preparing for its first sea-based mission, which will be the first attempt by a Chinese commercial rocket company to launch from a mobile sea platform.

The upcoming sea launch will take place off the coast of Haiyang, Shandong province, starting on August 20 and running until the end of the month. So far, only the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) and its affiliated China Rocket company have launched from the sea.

The satellites carried on the recent launch include Xiguang-1 (01), Star Pool-1B, GeoSat Intelligent Emergency-1, and the Xi’an Hangtou-88, -96, -104, and -112 satellites. These satellites are expected to enter approximately 500-kilometer-altitude sun-synchronous orbits.

The Xikuang-1 (01) satellite is a hyperspectral satellite developed by Xi’an Zhongke Xikuang Aerospace Science and Technology Co., Ltd., equipped with multiple payloads for Earth observation. The Xi’an Hangtou satellites focus on assisting ecological sustainability in the Qinling region of Shaanxi, and the Star Pool-1B satellite features inter-satellite/satellite-ground communication and navigation enhancement capabilities.

Another satellite, the Geosat Intelligent Emergency-1, is equipped with an intelligent operating system and high-resolution cameras, jointly developed by Geosat 2 Space Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Tianxun Space Technology Co., Ltd.

The Ceres-1 solid rocket has a diameter of 1.4 meters, a length of about 20 meters, and a mass at take-off of about 33 tons. It can deliver payloads of up to 400 kg to low Earth orbit or 300 kg to a 500-kilometer-altitude sun-synchronous orbit.

After the successful launches, Galactic Energy is now focusing on its first sea launch of the Ceres-1 rocket, which will carry the Tianqi 21-24 satellites for Guodian Gaoke. This sea launch attempt adds to the series of breakthroughs seen in China’s commercial launch sector, including the first successful launch of a commercial liquid propellant rocket and a methane-powered rocket reaching orbit.