ADASpace Raises $68.7 Million in Series C Funding Round

ADASpace, a company specializing in commercial satellite operations and AI-driven remote-sensing data services, has secured over 500 million yuan ($68.7 million) in a recent Series C funding round. The financing was led by Hongtai Aplus, an investment firm founded by entrepreneur Yu Minhong and former Chairman of Huatai United Securities Sheng Xitai. Hongtai Aplus had also led ADASpace’s Series A+ round in July 2020.

During the Series C round, several state-affiliated investors and corporations participated, including Taishan Urban Construction Group, Qingdao Haifa State Owned Capital Investment and Operation Group, Orinno Capital, and Jiaxing Jiaxiu Development Investment Holding. With the oversubscribed funding, ADASpace plans to expand its research and development (R&D) efforts and enhance its manufacturing capabilities.

ADASpace, also known as Guoxing Aerospace, was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing. The company specializes in producing remote-sensing satellites equipped with AI technology. These satellites have the ability to independently process and filter images, using AI algorithms to analyze their usability. The AI system can make decisions on whether to transmit the images back or not based on its analysis.

In November 2021, ADASpace successfully raised 355 million yuan ($55.6 million) in its Series B funding round, although the investors involved were not disclosed. Notable backers of the company include New World Development, one of Hong Kong’s largest property developers, and state-owned venture capital firm Shenzhen Capital Group.

The recent funding will support ADASpace’s ongoing expansion plans and further bolster its capabilities in the satellite industry.