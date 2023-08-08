China Surpasses US in Tactically Responsive Space Launch Capability: Analysis

Chinese military officials are pushing for the rapid deployment of a low-Earth orbit constellation of nearly 13,000 satellites to rival SpaceX’s Starlink network, according to a new analysis by Sam Bresnick of Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET). Over the past five years, China has significantly increased its satellite launches, becoming the second-largest space architecture after the United States.

Satellite technology is crucial for modern communications networks, weather forecasting, and military operations. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has developed satellites for various purposes, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early missile warning systems. As China’s reliance on space technology grows, the country is investing in the resilience of its space architecture to protect against potential attacks.

China’s space advancements in recent years have been remarkable. While the country launched its first satellite in 1970, nearly half of its total space launches occurred between 2017 and 2022. This acceleration indicates China’s commitment to expanding its space capabilities.

China has made significant progress in enhancing its space resilience. The country is diversifying the orbital positions of its satellites, making it more challenging for potential adversaries to disrupt its space systems. Furthermore, China is investing in tactically responsive space launch (TRSL) capabilities, surpassing the United States in this area. TRSL allows for the quick replacement of satellites damaged or destroyed during conflicts or accidents.

Unlike the US, which has traditionally focused on payload capacity and efficiency, China has prioritized mobility and speed in its space launches. China has developed a series of mobile, solid-fuel rockets that can be quickly transported to remote locations and launched. These rockets offer a faster option for replacing space systems in conflict situations.

In contrast, the US has only launched 11 orbital-class, solid-fuel rockets since 2013. However, there have been recent efforts by the US Space Force to improve TRSL capabilities. For example, the Space Force successfully launched a Pegasus XL rocket from an aircraft only 21 days after direction in June 2021. Additionally, they plan to launch a liquid-fuel rocket within 24 hours of direction this year.

China’s advancements in space resilience and tactically responsive space launch highlight the need for the United States to catch up in these areas. As satellite technology becomes more integral to military operations, the country that can quickly replace and maintain satellite capabilities will have an advantage in high-end conflict scenarios.