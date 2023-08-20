China’s Satellite Network Monitors Military Activities in Australia

China’s extensive satellite network is monitoring military activities in Australia, according to recently obtained commercial space data. The data reveals that hundreds of Chinese satellites are currently sweeping across Australian skies, focusing on major military exercises involving the United States and other regional partners. This comprehensive surveillance operation highlights the increasing importance of space in contemporary warfare strategies.

China’s satellites have been diligently tracking military exercises in the region, showcasing their technological prowess. Satellites like Shiyan 12-01, Shijian-17, and Shijian-23 have been detected surveying various exercise locations, providing detailed coverage and intelligence on military capabilities, equipment, and operational processes.

Exercise Malabar, a joint naval exercise involving Australia, the United States, India, and Japan, has seen hundreds of Chinese low-orbit satellites observing warships near Sydney Harbour. This concerted effort by China to scrutinize allied forces underscores the significance of space in modern military operations.

China’s satellite presence on Australian soil has led to over 300 satellites monitoring ground-based activities during exercises, with over 3,000 overflights since the commencement of Exercise Malabar. This persistent observation provides China with unprecedented military intelligence, enabling them to closely monitor mainland and offshore activities.

While concerns are raised about the extent of China’s satellite surveillance activities, the Australian Defense Department has refrained from divulging details about their monitoring and mitigation strategies, emphasizing the importance of space domain awareness in protecting information security for Australian and participating forces.

James Brown, Chief Executive of the Space Industry Association of Australia, has highlighted the expanding role of space in military affairs and the contrast between China’s capabilities and Australia’s current space capabilities. The recent decision to terminate an Australian satellite development program raises questions about Australia’s preparedness in an increasingly contested space domain.

China’s space advancements and satellite network also raise concerns about potential strategic advantages in future conflicts. General Bradley Chance Saltzman, the US Chief of Space Operations, has identified China as the most challenging threat in space due to its tested and operationalized space weapons.

China’s satellite surveillance activities in Australia highlight the strategic importance of satellite capabilities in modern warfare scenarios. It underscores the need for countries like Australia to strengthen their own space endeavors to assert their interests and security in an ever-evolving space domain.