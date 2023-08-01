China’s Satellite Project Progresses as Rival to Starlink

China’s satellite project, known as Project GW (Guowang), is making significant strides and is a direct competitor to Elon Musk-owned Starlink. The project, which was launched by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is steadily moving forward.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the project aims to deploy nearly 13,000 satellites in orbits lower than those used by Starlink. These satellites offer numerous advantages, including high resilience, flexible deployment, and large transmission capacity.

Qu Wei, an aerothermal expert from the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, has highlighted the importance of mastering reusable rocket technologies to establish China’s own version of Starlink. This would be a key component in the success of Project GW.

As China continues to develop its satellite project, the country is focused on improving its capabilities to offer reliable and efficient broadband connectivity on a global scale. The project’s ambition is to establish a network that can compete with existing players, particularly SpaceX’s Starlink.

With the potential to greatly enhance global connectivity, China’s satellite project is progressing in an orderly manner. It aims to provide advanced communication services and bridge the digital divide. By leveraging reusable rocket technologies, China is positioning itself to become a major player in the satellite industry.

As the project moves forward, China’s ability to deploy a large number of satellites in lower orbits could offer significant transmission advantages over other satellite systems. The resilience and flexibility of the network would ensure reliable connectivity even in remote areas.

Overall, China’s satellite project represents an important development in the space industry, signalling the country’s ambitions to compete on a global scale in this sector. With its focus on reusable rocket technologies and its commitment to advancing connectivity worldwide, China is steadily establishing itself as a formidable rival to Starlink.