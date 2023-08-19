Chinese Satellites Collecting Intelligence on Indo-Pacific Military Drills

Warships from India, Japan, Australia, and the US are currently participating in the high-end warfare training exercise, Malabar Exercise 2023, in Australia. However, reports indicate that Chinese satellites are collecting valuable intelligence on these military drills. The Malabar Exercise originated in 1992 as bilateral naval drills between India and the US but has since evolved to include Japan and Australia, forming the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).

These drills are seen as a collective response by the QUAD nations to address concerns about China’s growing influence and to maintain stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Amid the ongoing exercise, it has been reported that China has actively monitored and gathered data on the Malabar drills using low-orbit satellites (LEOs) strategically positioned over Australia.

EOS Space Systems, a defense company based in Canberra, tracked the movements of Chinese geostationary orbit satellites during the previous exercise, Talisman Sabre, and the ongoing Malabar exercise. These satellites surveilled and collected data from key areas where the military drills took place. Over 300 satellites have been observed scrutinizing ground-based activities during these exercises, with over 3,000 overflights recorded.

China’s extensive presence of geostationary and low-orbit satellites over Australia provides them with detailed and continuous surveillance capabilities, allowing for close monitoring of onshore and offshore activities. The deployment of LEO satellites by China to observe the military exercises conducted by the QUAD nations demonstrates their ambitious drive to expand dominance in the region.

This report highlights the growing importance of space as a key domain for global warfare operations. China, in particular, has made substantial investments in advancing its space capabilities, aiming to surpass the United States in the ongoing space race. It is crucial for nations like Australia to consider the lessons learned from this instance and focus on the deployment of constellations within Low Earth Orbit for future defense-oriented space ventures.

The data gathered by Chinese satellites during these military exercises could provide insights into the capabilities, equipment, and operational procedures of the participating nations’ armed forces. As space continues to play a significant role in modern warfare, the need for effective surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities remains essential.