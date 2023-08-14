China Launches World’s First High-Orbit Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite

China successfully launched the Land Exploration-4 01 satellite, the world’s first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite. The satellite was launched into a preset orbit using a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province.

The Land Exploration-4 01 satellite is a remote sensing research satellite that operates in an inclined geosynchronous orbit. It is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar payload that offers high resolution, wide coverage, multiple modes, and lightweight advantages.

Compared to low-orbit and optical satellites, the Land Exploration-4 01 satellite combines the benefits of a short revisit period and large imaging swath in high-orbit observation with the advantages of microwave observation, which is not limited by weather or lighting conditions. This enables the satellite to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of identifying abnormal changes in weather and improves the nation’s disaster prevention and control capabilities.

The satellite will enrich China’s regional observation methods and provide all-weather and all-day observation of China’s territory and surrounding areas. It will meet the needs of disaster prevention and reduction, earthquake monitoring, land and resources surveying, as well as applications in industries such as marine, water conservancy, meteorology, agriculture, environmental protection, and forestry.

The Ministry of Emergency Management, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Water Resources, and China Meteorological Administration are key users of the satellite. They will carry out the construction of ground systems and operation systems according to their specific requirements.

Developed by the China Academy of Spacecraft Technology (CAST), the Land Exploration-4 01 satellite is an important addition to China’s space capabilities. This launch comes just days after the successful launch of the Environmental Surveyor 2F satellite, which also supports disaster prevention and mitigation efforts.

China’s space industry observers have commended the country’s innovative strength in the space domain. They believe that China’s space development prioritizes the needs of its people and has increasingly created value in civilian applications.

In response to recent heavy rainfall and flooding in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as well as Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, China deployed 16 satellites to provide rapid imaging services for disaster monitoring. These near real-time satellite images have supported disaster relief efforts and provided crucial scientific data services.