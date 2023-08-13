China Launches L-SAR4 01 Satellite Into Space

China successfully launched the L-SAR4 01 satellite at 1:26 a.m. Beijing Time on August 13, 2023. The satellite was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province using a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

This satellite, developed by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), is the world’s first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite in the project implementation stage. Its main purpose is to provide remote sensing information services.

The L-SAR4 01 satellite has several advantages compared to low-orbit and optical satellites. It has a short high-orbit observation revisit period and wide imaging width. This is due to its microwave observation capabilities, which are not limited by climate conditions (all-weather) and daylight (all-day). These advantages improve the identification accuracy and efficiency of disaster abnormal change information, enhancing China’s comprehensive prevention and control capabilities for natural disasters.

The launch of this satellite further enhances China’s space-based disaster monitoring system, which is crucial for improving the country’s disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief efforts. This mission marks the 483rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Overall, the successful launch of the L-SAR4 01 satellite signifies China’s continued advancements in space exploration and contributes to the development of cutting-edge technology in remote sensing and disaster management.