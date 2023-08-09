China Launches HJ-2 06 Satellite for Disaster Monitoring

China successfully launched the HJ-2 06 satellite for disaster monitoring on August 9, 2023. The satellite was lifted into orbit by a Long March-2C rocket launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province.

The HJ-2 06 satellite has the same configuration as its predecessor, the HJ-2 05 satellite. It is equipped with two image modes, providing spatial resolutions of 5 meters and 25 meters. This satellite will be primarily used for monitoring and collecting data on various disasters such as floods, typhoons, and landslides.

The data collected by the satellite will be valuable for emergency management efforts, as well as for assessing and managing ecological environments, natural resources, water conservancy, agriculture, and other industries. It is expected to greatly support disaster response and mitigation measures in China.

The successful launch of the HJ-2 06 satellite marks the 482nd flight of the Long March carrier rockets, a testament to China’s continuous efforts in space exploration and satellite deployment. This launch further strengthens China’s capabilities in disaster monitoring and emergency management.

With ongoing advancements in satellite technology, China is likely to continue developing and launching satellites for various applications, further enhancing its capabilities in space exploration and making significant contributions to scientific research, data collection, and disaster management.