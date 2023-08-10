CityLife

China Launches Satellite for Environmental Monitoring

Aug 10, 2023
China successfully launched a new radar remote sensing satellite for environmental monitoring on Tuesday, August 8, from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province. The Long March 2C rocket lifted off at 6:53 p.m. EDT, carrying the Huanjing Jianzai-2F (S-SAR02) satellite.

The S-SAR02 satellite is equipped with synthetic aperture radar and is designed for emergency management and environment monitoring. It entered into a sun-synchronous orbit, allowing it to pass over the same region of Earth’s surface at the same local solar time during each orbit.

S-SAR02 will work in conjunction with the previously launched S-SAR01 satellite, forming an in-orbit network. Both satellites are equipped with large deployable truss antennas and operate in the S-band of the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing them to produce images even in cloudy and rainy weather conditions.

These satellites play a crucial role in filling gaps in coverage left by optical satellites and are part of China’s efforts to establish a satellite constellation for disaster mitigation. The S-SAR01 and S-SAR02 satellites were launched on their respective launch days at 2253 GMT.

The S-SAR02 satellite was built by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), while the Long March 2C rocket was made by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). This launch marks China’s 33rd successful launch of the year, and CASC plans to launch over 200 spacecraft throughout 2023.

