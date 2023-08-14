China Successfully Launches World’s First Geosynchronous Orbit Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite

China made history on Saturday with the launch of what is believed to be the world’s first geosynchronous orbit synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite. The Long March 3B rocket took off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China, successfully placing the Land Exploration-4 01 (Ludi Tance-4 (01)) satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) announced this achievement within an hour of liftoff.

The satellite, though limited in details, is part of China’s plan to enhance its disaster prevention, reduction, and relief capabilities. It will enable all-day, all-weather observation of not just China but also the surrounding regions. The satellite falls under the country’s Medium and Long Term Development Plan for Civilian Space Infrastructure, which aims to establish various land, marine, and atmospheric monitoring systems, including high and medium resolution optical and synthetic aperture radar constellations.

It is important to note that this series is separate from the China High-resolution Earth Observation System (CHEOS) and its Gaofen satellites. While Gaofen-4 is a geosynchronous optical satellite, the Land Exploration-4 (01) satellite employs SAR technology. SAR at geosynchronous orbit offers constant coverage and the ability to capture imagery despite cloud cover, although at a lower resolution than low Earth orbit satellites.

The specific orbital scheme and ground track of the Land Exploration-4 (01) satellite are yet to be determined. Chinese academics from the Beijing Institute of Technology have conducted studies on various schemes, including modified signal models for geosynchronous SAR. The designation of (01) suggests that China may launch more SAR satellites into geosynchronous orbits. The satellite was developed by the China Academy of Spacecraft Technology (CAST).

Additionally, China also launched five automatic identification system (AIS) tracking satellites for HEAD Aerospace on Monday. These satellites join the existing satellites designed to collect and transmit data for the shipping and maritime industries. The Kuaizhou-1A light-lift solid rocket, provided by Expace, a spinoff from the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC), was used for this mission.

These launches mark China’s 35th and 36th orbital missions of the year. The CASC plans to launch approximately 70 times in 2023, while China’s commercial launch service providers are also contributing to the country’s space activities. So far this year, Galactic Energy, iSpace, Space Pioneer, Landspace, CAS Space, and Expace have all successfully reached orbit. Orienspace is also targeting its first launch in December with the Gravity-1 solid rocket.