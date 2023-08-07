China Launches Fengyun-3F Satellite for Meteorological Research

China has successfully launched the Fengyun-3F satellite, expanding its fleet of meteorological spacecraft. The satellite was launched on August 2nd at 11:47 p.m. EDT from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. The Long March 4C rocket propelled the satellite into space, leaving behind orange smoke and purple exhaust.

The Fengyun-3F satellite is part of the China Meteorological Administration’s Fengyun satellite program. It replaces the Fengyun-3C satellite that was launched in 2013. With a mass of around 5,070 pounds (2,300 kilograms), the satellite carries 10 payloads for weather data, including new instruments for tracking ozone. It is expected to operate for approximately 10 years.

Developed by the state-owned Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Fengyun-3F satellite will collect data for climate change, atmospheric chemistry, and atmospheric environment research. It joins China’s existing fleet of meteorological satellites in low Earth and geosynchronous orbits.

The satellite’s orbit, which has an inclination of 98 degrees, allows it to orbit close to the poles, with a path that crosses the equator at 10:00 a.m. local time. This places it in a “morning orbit.” China is currently the only country with four near-Earth orbit meteorological satellites in various orbits, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

This launch marks China’s 32nd orbital launch of 2023. The country has plans to launch around 200 spacecraft using Long March rockets this year, including commercial launches to deploy additional satellites into space.