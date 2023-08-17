Chinese and French Scientists Conduct Acoustic and Vibration Tests on Co-developed Satellite

Chinese and French scientists recently conducted acoustic and vibration tests on the Space Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM) satellite. This satellite, developed collaboratively by the two countries, aims to detect gamma ray bursts and other distant space phenomena.

The SVOM satellite features four scientific payloads. China contributes the Visible Telescope and the Gamma Ray Burst Monitor, while France provides the ECLAIRs telescope and the Microchannel X-ray telescope. The satellite’s development was approved in 2006 by the China National Space Administration and France’s Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (National Centre for Space Studies, CNES). The satellite system is under the responsibility of the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Acoustic testing is a vital step in satellite development to assess its resilience against high levels of acoustic noise generated during launch. Karine Mercier, the French payload manager from CNES, explained that sensitive components, such as optics, as well as larger structures like covers, radiators, or solar arrays, are particularly vulnerable to acoustic noise excitations. He emphasized the rigorous calculations and tests performed on each satellite element prior to testing to ensure confidence in its performance.

The acoustic and vibration tests conducted on the SVOM satellite took place in Shanghai from August 11 to 16. The results of these tests met the technical requirements, indicating that the satellite is progressing successfully in its development. These tests play a crucial role in assessing the satellite’s ability to withstand the challenging acoustic environment during takeoff.

The collaboration between Chinese and French scientists in the development of the SVOM satellite highlights the importance of international cooperation in advancing space exploration and research. By combining their expertise and resources, these two nations aim to enhance their understanding of gamma ray bursts and contribute to scientific advancements in the field of astronomy and astrophysics.