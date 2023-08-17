Chinese Satellites Collecting Intelligence on US-led Military Exercises in Australia

Chinese satellites are currently flying over Australia, gathering intelligence on military training activities involving the United States and other regional partners. Commercial space data reveals the extent of China’s surveillance on the recent “Exercise Talisman Sabre” and ongoing “Exercise Malabar” naval drills held off Sydney.

In July, three Chinese geostationary orbit satellites maneuvered into position over northern Australia to monitor the Talisman Sabre war games. The Shiyan 12-01 satellite drifted westwards over the region, while the Shijian-17 and Shijian-23 satellites tracked the exercises by drifting eastwards.

Since the start of Exercise Malabar in August, hundreds of smaller low-orbit satellites have been observed completing thousands of flights at lower altitudes over the Australian continent. The focus is on the activity of warships around Sydney Harbour. Over 300 satellites have been surveying ground-based activities, with over 3,000 flights recorded during the Malabar exercise.

Space is considered a crucial domain for modern warfare globally, and the recent Defence Strategic Review categorizes it as a key element of an integrated force. China’s extensive satellite presence above Australia allows them to obtain detailed and persistent observation of both mainland and offshore activities, extracting military intelligence on capabilities, equipment, and ground operations.

The Australian Defence Department has not disclosed details about monitoring and mitigating risks posed by the significant Chinese satellite activity during the exercises. However, they assert that measures are taken to ensure information security for Australian and participating forces.

James Brown, CEO of the Space Industry Association of Australia, points out China’s growing presence in space and the launch of numerous intelligence satellites. Australia, in contrast, does not own any military satellites and lacks the capability to collect similar imagery obtained by China over Sydney Harbour.

Budget cuts have also impacted Australia’s satellite development program. Labor announced the scrapping of a government initiative to develop Australian satellites for data collection on natural disasters, agriculture, and marine surveillance. This decision is seen in stark contrast to China’s significant investment in satellite technology.