China Deploys Swarm of Satellites to Monitor US-Australia Military Exercises

China has deployed a large number of reconnaissance satellites to monitor two major military exercises involving the US and Australia, according to ABC News. The satellites passed over Australia to collect intelligence from the recently concluded Exercise Talisman Sabre and are also monitoring the ongoing Exercise Malabar naval drills. Among the satellites detected were Beijing’s Shiyan 12-01, as well as the Shijian-17 and Shijian-23 satellites. The Chinese satellites were observed maneuvering into position to observe multiple areas where the military exercises were conducted. It is estimated that over 300 satellites have been surveying the activities and have accumulated over 3,000 flight hours since the start of Exercise Malabar on August 10.

The presence of a large number of low-orbit Chinese satellites above Australia allows China to gain knowledge of equipment capabilities and ground military activities. This increase in satellite spying highlights China’s growing presence in space. The US has expressed concerns about China’s space activities, with a General warning that China is the most challenging threat in space due to the weapons it has tested and operationalized. China recently launched its first geosynchronous orbit synthetic aperture radar satellite, further demonstrating its capabilities. US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has also stated that China has the potential to put weapons in space and strike its adversaries in the event of a conflict.

The monitoring and surveillance conducted by the Chinese satellites during the military exercises provide valuable information for China’s military intelligence. These activities underscore the need for countries like the US and Australia to enhance their own capabilities and remain vigilant in the face of China’s growing presence and potential threats in space.