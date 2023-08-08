Shanghai Government Backs Broadband Megaconstellation with 1,296 Satellites

The Shanghai government has announced its support for a broadband megaconstellation project called “G60 Starlink.” This initiative aims to launch an initial 1,296 satellites into orbit, with the potential for a total of more than 12,000 satellites in the future.

“G60 Starlink” is separate from China’s national satellite internet plan known as “Guowang” and is seen as China’s response to SpaceX’s Starlink. In 2021, the Chinese government established a state-owned enterprise to oversee the construction of the Guowang constellation, which will consist of 13,000 satellites.

Previously, G60 Starlink focused on developing an internet satellite cluster without a formal constellation plan. However, the project has now announced its intentions to create a satellite constellation. The initiative is based in Shanghai’s Songjiang District and is seen as an alternative to the national-level Guowang plan.

Since 2016, the development of G60 Starlink has been underway, and it plans to establish a satellite manufacturing center capable of producing 300 satellites per year. This facility is expected to be operational by 2023 and aims to reduce the cost of satellite production by 35%.

A coordination request for the G60 Starlink plan was submitted to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in April. The plan outlines the deployment of 1,296 satellites across 36 polar orbital planes, operating in the Ku, Q, and V bands.

The regulation and coordination of both Guowang and G60 Starlink projects remain unclear. The recent press conference by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government provided limited details, and no timeline for the launch of G60 satellites was provided.

In addition to the G60 Starlink project, China is experiencing a boom in small satellite capacity, with various facilities involved in satellite manufacturing. These include the state-owned China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp., and the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites (IAMCAS) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Overall, the G60 Starlink project represents China’s ambitious endeavor to establish its own broadband megaconstellation and compete with other global players in the emerging satellite internet market.