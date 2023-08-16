China Constructs Airstrip on Disputed South China Sea Island

Satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press indicate that China is constructing an airstrip on Triton island, a disputed territory in the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. This echoes the construction of airstrips, docks, and military systems on seven man-made islands in the Spratly group. However, the latest construction on Triton island appears to be on a smaller scale.

China claims the entirety of the South China Sea as its own, disregarding the claims of other nations and defying an international ruling that invalidated its assertion. Analysis of satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC reveals that the construction of the airstrip on Triton island commenced in early August. The current runway layout suggests it will be over 600 meters in length, capable of accommodating turboprop aircraft and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers. Additional images also depict numerous vehicle tracks, containers, and construction equipment on the island.

Triton island is a significant landmass in the Paracel group, situated approximately equidistantly between the Vietnamese coast and China’s island province of Hainan. The United States maintains a neutral stance on sovereignty disputes but frequently conducts “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-held islands with its Navy ships. Triton island was the target of such an operation in 2018.

China has had a small harbor and buildings on Triton island for years, along with a helipad and radar arrays. The Chinese flag emblem and the symbol of the ruling Communist Party are visible on two large fields on the island. China claims that its island construction projects are intended to promote global navigation safety and denies militarization allegations. The South China Sea is a vital trade route, with approximately $5 trillion worth of trade passing through annually. China argues that it has the right to exercise control over its sovereign territory and took full control of the Paracels from Vietnam during a brief naval conflict in 1974.