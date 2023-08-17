China Allegedly Constructing Airstrip on Disputed Island in South China Sea

Satellite images suggest that China is constructing an airstrip on Triton Island, a disputed island in the South China Sea also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. The images show the construction of a runway that is over 600 meters (2,000 feet) long, potentially capable of accommodating drones but not fighter jets or bombers. This ongoing work appears to be in its early stages.

China claims a significant portion of the South China Sea, despite an international tribunal ruling against its legal basis for doing so. To assert its claims, China has previously built and fortified islands in the Spratly group, located further east. The strategic importance of the South China Sea, as well as the overlapping claims by countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei, make this region a potential flashpoint. The US also considers the waters crucial to its national interests.

The satellite images of Triton Island reveal vehicle tracks, containers, and construction equipment. The island, controlled by China since 1974, already has small harbors and a helipad. The images also show the presence of symbols representing the ruling Communist party of China.

China has not provided specific details about its island construction projects but maintains that the purpose is to improve navigation safety. China denies accusations of militarizing the South China Sea.

Tensions over the South China Sea have risen in recent months. The Philippines, another key claimant in the dispute, has accused Chinese vessels of dangerous behavior, including firing water cannon and a military-grade laser at its coast guard boats. In response, the Philippines has expanded US access to its military bases, strengthening ties with Japan and Australia, both US allies. This allows for better monitoring of Chinese activities in the region, particularly near Taiwan.