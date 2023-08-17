China Building Runway on Disputed Island in South China Sea

China is constructing a runway on a disputed island in the South China Sea, according to satellite imagery. The images, sourced from Planet Labs PBC, reveal the apparent construction of an airstrip on Triton island, which is part of an archipelago claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.

The construction on Triton island is similar to the development observed in the Spratly cluster of islands, which includes airstrips, docks, and military systems. However, the construction on Triton island appears less significant at present.

From the satellite images, the runway appears to be over 600 meters long, capable of accommodating smaller aircraft and drones but not fighter jets or bombers. Vehicle tracks can also be seen crisscrossing the island, along with what appear to be containers and construction equipment.

The South China Sea has long been a contentious region, with China claiming most of the territory for itself. Other claimants to the area include the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

China has consistently asserted its authority over Triton island, maintaining a small harbor, a helipad, and some buildings. Two fields on the island are marked with a star from the Chinese flag and a hammer and sickle symbolizing the ruling Communist Party.

The United States, although not taking sides in the territorial dispute, regularly conducts “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-held islands, including Triton island. Japan also sends ships and military forces to the region, despite not having any territorial claims.

China’s construction of a runway on Triton island further exacerbates tensions in the already volatile South China Sea region.