China Constructing Airstrip on Disputed South China Sea Island

China is reportedly constructing an airstrip on Triton island in the disputed South China Sea. The island, which is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, is part of the Paracel group. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show that the construction on Triton island mirrors similar development on seven artificial islands in the Spratly group to the east. The Spratly islands have been equipped with airstrips, docks, and military systems. However, the construction on Triton island appears to be on a smaller scale.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, disregarding the claims of other countries and defying an international ruling that invalidated its assertion. Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC reveal the construction of the airstrip since early August. Currently, the runway is over 600 meters (2,000 feet) long, which can accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones but not fighter jets or bombers. The photos also show extensive vehicle tracks, containers, and construction equipment on the island.

Triton island, one of the major islands in the Paracel group, is equidistant from the coast of Vietnam and China’s island province of Hainan. The United States maintains a neutral stance on sovereignty claims in the region but regularly conducts “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-held islands. Triton island was the focus of one of these missions in 2018.

China has harbors, buildings, a helipad, and radar arrays on Triton island. Two large fields on the island feature symbols of the Chinese flag and the ruling Communist Party. China claims that its construction work on the islands aims to enhance global navigation safety, denying accusations of militarizing the area. It argues for its right to take actions within its sovereign territory. The Paracels were seized by China from Vietnam in a naval conflict in 1974.