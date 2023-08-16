CityLife

The Power of AI Models

China Constructing Airstrip on Disputed South China Sea Island

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
China appears to be constructing an airstrip on Triton island in the Paracel group, a disputed South China Sea territory also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press reveal the ongoing construction, which is similar to the development of seven other human-made islands in the Spratly group.

The work on Triton island is currently on a more modest scale compared to the previous projects, which have included airstrips, docks, and military systems. The runway currently being built would be more than 600 meters long, allowing it to accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.

Images also show numerous vehicle tracks across the island, along with containers and construction equipment. Triton island, a major island in the Paracel group, is situated between Vietnam and China’s island province of Hainan.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, disregarding the claims of other nations and disregarding an international ruling that invalidated its assertion. The US does not hold a position on the sovereignty claims but regularly conducts “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-held islands.

China has had a small harbor, buildings, a helipad, and radar arrays on Triton island for years. The construction work on the island has prompted accusations that China is militarizing the waterway. However, China insists that the construction is aimed at enhancing global navigation safety. The country has seized full control of the Paracel islands from Vietnam following a brief naval conflict in 1974.

Despite international criticisms and concerns about China’s actions in the South China Sea, the country has maintained its position that it has the right to do as it wishes in its sovereign territory.

