Chinese Organizations Collaborate to Promote Space Science Experiments

Two Chinese organizations, a satellite producer and a launch company, have joined forces to create the “Innovation X Scientific Flight” program. This initiative aims to facilitate low-cost space science and technology experiments. Launched on July 27th, the program has opened a global call for new science payloads and products that require in-orbit verification.

The program plans to launch a total of seven satellites each year. This includes four scientific nanosatellites weighing 110 pounds (50 kilograms), two microsatellites weighing 220 pounds (100 kilograms), and one scientific experimental satellite weighing 1,320 pounds (600 kilograms). Each satellite will be equipped with science payloads.

The two organizations at the forefront of this collaboration are the Innovation Academy of Microsatellite (IAMCAS) and CAS Space. IAMCAS is a satellite producer specializing in small satellites, while CAS Space is a launch company that aims to launch satellites into orbit and offer space tourism services.

The goal of the Innovation X program is to provide comprehensive launch services for scientists, research institutions, universities, and space companies worldwide. IAMCAS will contribute its Innovation X satellite platform, which is capable of hosting various payloads.

To facilitate the launch of these satellites, CAS Space will utilize its Lijian-1 (Kinetica-1) solid rocket. The rocket had a successful test flight in July 2022 and set a record for the most satellites on a single Chinese launch with a follow-up flight in June of this year.

The collaboration between rockets and satellites in the Innovation X program aims to establish a sustainable and cost-effective in-orbit verification model. By doing so, it hopes to enable more scientists and technologists to realize their space dreams.