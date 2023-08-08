Krasl Art Center Receives Donation of Richard Hunt’s Studio in Benton Harbor

Chicago-based sculptor Richard Hunt has generously donated his satellite studio located at 258 Territorial Road in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Krasl Art Center. Krasl Art Center is a contemporary art museum, regional art center, and public arts advocate based in St. Joseph, Michigan.

The relationship between Richard Hunt and Krasl Art Center began in 1995 when he opened the satellite studio in Benton Harbor, which is located 100 miles away from his primary workspace in Chicago. This studio played a critical role in launching the Benton Harbor Arts District, contributing to the vibrant cultural scene of downtown Benton Harbor.

Over the past 24 years, the presence of this renowned sculptor has become an integral part of the community fabric.

Krasl Art Center is hosting a special media event to discuss this generous donation. The event will delve into Richard Hunt’s artistic legacy, the history of his satellite studio, and the impact of both on the arts in Southwest Michigan. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Krasl Art Center located at 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Following the media event, a Krasl Art Center representative will be available at the Richard Hunt Studio Center in Benton Harbor from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event are requested to RSVP to Jamie Balkin at [email protected] or 269-757-1586.

Krasl Art Center, founded as a nonprofit art museum and learning center, aims to enrich the lives of people in southwest Michigan by providing diverse education opportunities, meaningful events, and high-quality exhibits and collections. Their mission is to inspire meaningful change and strengthen the community through the visual arts.

For more information about Krasl Art Center, please visit their website at krasl.org.