IIT-Madras Startup Agnikul Cosmos Prepares to Launch Small Satellite Rocket

Agnikul Cosmos, a space tech startup based in IIT-Madras, is getting ready to launch its small satellite rocket. The integration process of its launch vehicle, Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator), began on August 15, 2023, at the private launchpad located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota.

Agnibaan SOrTeD is a single-stage launch vehicle powered by Agnikul’s patented Agnilet engine, which is a 3D-printed, single piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine. Unlike traditional sounding rockets, Agnibaan SOrTeD will take off vertically and follow a predetermined trajectory while executing a precise set of maneuvers during flight. These flight events aim to validate key technologies crucial to the company’s upcoming orbital flights.

Agnikul plans to carry out its first flight in the coming weeks. The Director of SDSC-SHAR, A. Rajarajan, expressed his delight at the progress made by the Agnikul team and wished them success in their first flight and future endeavors.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul, stated that this suborbital mission will serve as a validation of the company’s autopilot, navigation, and guidance algorithms. It will also test the launchpad’s readiness for more ambitious projects. Agnikul’s mission control center is located near the historic SLV launch complex where India’s first orbital flight, led by Dr. APJ Kalam, took place.

Moin S.P.M., co-founder and COO of Agnikul, expressed his excitement as their vehicle found its place on the launchpad and is ready for its journey to the skies. Building a launch vehicle requires the integration of various systems and the collaboration of different teams from different disciplines, all working towards a common goal.

Established in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin S.P.M., and Professor S.R. Chakravarthy from IIT Madras, Agnikul aims to democratize space exploration by making it accessible and cost-effective. The company signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in December 2020, granting them unprecedented access to ISRO’s expertise and facilities.

Agnikul inaugurated India’s first launchpad and mission control center at Satish Dhawan Space Centre on November 25, 2022, which will serve as the base for their suborbital and orbital missions in the future.