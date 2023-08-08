Dish Network to Merge with EchoStar in All-Stock Deal

Pay-TV provider Dish Network is planning to merge with satellite communications vendor EchoStar in an all-stock deal. Dish Network co-founder and billionaire, Charles Ergen, owns over half of the outstanding shares of Dish and nearly 60% of EchoStar. Shares of Dish were down 3% and EchoStar slipped 1.2% in premarket trading.

Under the terms of the deal, EchoStar stockholders will receive 2.85 shares of Dish Network Class A common stock. Dish has been focusing on expanding its cellular wireless offerings, but is facing tough competition from larger carriers.