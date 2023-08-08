CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Dish Network to Merge with EchoStar in All-Stock Deal

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Dish Network to Merge with EchoStar in All-Stock Deal

Pay-TV provider Dish Network is planning to merge with satellite communications vendor EchoStar in an all-stock deal. Dish Network co-founder and billionaire, Charles Ergen, owns over half of the outstanding shares of Dish and nearly 60% of EchoStar. Shares of Dish were down 3% and EchoStar slipped 1.2% in premarket trading.

Under the terms of the deal, EchoStar stockholders will receive 2.85 shares of Dish Network Class A common stock. Dish has been focusing on expanding its cellular wireless offerings, but is facing tough competition from larger carriers.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Sustainability Company Astroscale to Remove Space Junk with Lightweight Robotic Arm

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Russia Deploys New Defense Military Satellite Ahead of Lunar Launch

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Tina Ghataore Appointed as Group Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of Aerospacelab

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Satellite

Sustainability Company Astroscale to Remove Space Junk with Lightweight Robotic Arm

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Future of Diagnostics: AI-Driven Medical Imaging Solutions for Improved Patient Care

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Vectra AI Launches Extended Detection and Response Platform

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Unmasking Hypnotized AI: The Hidden Risks of Large Language Models

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments