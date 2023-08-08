Dish Networks and EchoStar to Merge, Create Leading Satellite Communications Business

Dish Networks and EchoStar have announced their plan to merge, bringing together their respective satellite communications and telecom businesses. This merger marks a reunion for the two companies, as EchoStar was spun off by Dish Networks in 2008. In recent years, Dish Networks has shifted its focus to telecom due to the declining satellite pay-TV business caused by cord-cutting and competition. The company acquired Boost, a prepaid mobile brand, and its wireless spectrum in 2020 to establish a fourth national carrier. Dish Networks has also been exploring a merger with rival DirecTV, although previous attempts were blocked by regulators.

The merger between Dish Networks and EchoStar is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The combined company will be headquartered in Englewood, Colorado and will operate various consumer and business brands, including Dish Wireless, Boost Wireless, Sling TV, Dish TV, EchoStar, Hughes, and Jupiter satellite services, HughesON managed services, and HughesNet satellite internet. The merger is aimed at creating cost and revenue synergies.

Dish Networks’ 5G wireless network currently covers over 70% of the United States, while EchoStar’s recently launched Jupiter 3 satellite offers significant capacity for both terrestrial and non-terrestrial services. The merged company will be well-positioned to provide a wide range of satellite and wireless communication and content distribution capabilities.

Under the terms of the transaction, EchoStar stockholders will receive 2.85 common shares of Dish Networks for each share of EchoStar they own. Dish Network shareholders will ultimately hold approximately 69% of the combined company, while EchoStar shareholders will hold approximately 31%. Hamid Akhavan, the CEO of EchoStar, will lead the merged company, while Erik Carlson, the CEO of Dish Network, will step down. Charles Ergen, the chairman of the board for both companies, will serve as the executive chairman of the merged company.

In conclusion, the merger between Dish Networks and EchoStar is expected to create a leading satellite communications business with a strong presence in both satellite and wireless communication markets.